Minute du Calvados 180
Jeudi 12 mars : L’offre Nature sur le territoire du Calvados
Jeudi 12 mars : L’offre Nature sur le territoire du Calvados
Jahneration
(Reggae) - *La Luciole* (Alençon)
ROAD 70s
(Reprises rock) - La Terrasse (Bayeux)
Before Rastart 2020
(-) - *Portobello Rock Club* (Caen)
The Edge of The End Tour
(Metal) - *El Camino* (Caen)
VNION X BBC3
(Techno-acid-tribe) - *BBC* (Herouville Saint Clair)
Ange+Mira Cetii
(Rock) - *Le Tetris* (Le Havre)
Thomas Fersen
(Chanson) - La Loco (Mezidon-Canon)