Semaine du 27 au 31 Mars

Album de la semaine :
SLOWTHAI Â«Â UglyÂ Â» (Method Records and Interscope Records, 2023)

COUPS DE PROJECTEUR FERAROCK :
FOREST POOKY Â«Â Violets are Red, Roses are Blue, and DichotomyÂ Â» (Kicking Records, 2023)
LATER Â«Â Walking on the lineÂ Â» (Cookie Records, 2023)

Albums Ã  gagner
CDs de LATER Â«Â Walking on the lineÂ Â»

Des invitÃ©s :

Mercredi : le Festival TURFU au 11 au 15 avril au Dome Ã  Caen

Places de concerts Ã  gagner
Des places pour STANISLAS TOLKACHEV + ETHERAL STRUCTURE au CargÃ¶ le Vendredi 31 Mars