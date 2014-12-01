Semaine du 27 au 31 Mars

Album de la semaine :

SLOWTHAI Â«Â UglyÂ Â» (Method Records and Interscope Records, 2023)



COUPS DE PROJECTEUR FERAROCK :

FOREST POOKY Â«Â Violets are Red, Roses are Blue, and DichotomyÂ Â» (Kicking Records, 2023)

LATER Â«Â Walking on the lineÂ Â» (Cookie Records, 2023)



Albums Ã gagner

CDs de LATER Â«Â Walking on the lineÂ Â»



Des invitÃ©s :

Mercredi : le Festival TURFU au 11 au 15 avril au Dome Ã Caen

Places de concerts Ã gagner

Des places pour STANISLAS TOLKACHEV + ETHERAL STRUCTURE au CargÃ¶ le Vendredi 31 Mars

